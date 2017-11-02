The Upside of a Loss

Friday night, several of our area football teams will compete for the right to go to state. Unlike previous years of juggernauts with perfect records, most of these squads aren't unbeaten, but don't write them off just yet.

When we look back at past champions in our area, many of them also had a stumble during the regular season.

"You do learn a lot from a loss. We'd rather win and still learn that lesson," said Cleveland co-head coach, Kyle Atherton. "A loss hurts but it isn't something that's life and death oh gosh we're no good," adds WEM head coach, Jon Bakken.

Over the last decade, five of our area teams have won a state football title. Of those five squads, four of them had one loss entering post season play.

In 2009, the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Buccaneers fell to United South Central in week five. The Bucs moved on from that loss to eventually top Moose Lake-Willow River in the Class AA title game for their first title since 1999.

"I think refocusing by the players is key. There's rarely a kid out there that doesn't think they're gonna go undefeated for the year. Some of them just wishfully. I thinks that's what you learn though. Yes you've gotta fix your mistakes," said Bakken.

In 2010, the New Ulm Cathedral Greyhounds lost the opening game of the season 21-7 to section rival Springfield.

The Greyhounds won out, eventually earning a rematch with the Tigers in the Section 2A final, where New Ulm Cathedral earned the 20-7 victory.

The Hounds had no issue the rest of the way, eventually nabbing the Class A title, beating Barnsville by six.

This year it could be a deja vu of sorts. The Cleveland/Immanuel Lutheran Clippers lost a nailbiter in overtime at Spring Grove to kick-off the 2017 campaign.

"That was the first thing we said was this is a defining factor. Go back and look at the annuals of football and see how many teams that do win state tournaments or go on very very good runs with a loss. We can either treat it as a pity party or say what can we do to beat this team," said Atherton.

Cleveland quarterback Carter Kopet knew the early defeat wouldn't set the tone for the season. "We've talked about that loss. The day after we talked about how it wasn't good at the time but how we're gonna respond to it. How we do stuff will determine the rest of our season. We're either gonna fold up and let it wreck us or we're gonna respond to it and learn from it. I think that's what we've done. We've gotten better every day at practice. We're getting better as a football team because of it," said Kopet.

Cleveland wide receiver, Austin Plonsky agreed. "I think that loss helped us out a lot. It made us a better team. It made us think we can get beat. And we're gonna have to work harder next time so when we play them again we can beat them. It helped us out."

Much like the Greyhounds in 2010, the Clippers are poised for redemption. Cleveland and Spring Grove are set to battle in the Section 1 9-Man finals Friday night in Rochester with a trip to state on the line.

The Waseca Bluejays are in a similar situation. The Marshall Tigers edged past the Jays 34-13 in week five, handing Waseca its only loss.

Friday night, the teams face-off in the Section 2AAAA title game.

The pattern continues in class AAA. Fairmont's lone loss this year came at the hands of the Jays.

The Cardinals have won every game since that week three defeat and look to ride that momentum into the Section finals against Jackson Country Central.

Maple River lost its only game in week three as well. The Eagles look to defend their Section 2AA title Friday evening in Janesville.

When talking about one loss state champion teams, we of course couldn't forget the Mankato West Scarlets.

West's two most recent titles (in 2008 and 2014) came with blemished records.

Both years, the Scarlets dropped the final games of the regular season.

In '08 West fell to Owatonna by a touchdown. The red and white regrouped and topped Northfield in the AAAA state championship for their first title under then head coach Mark Esch.

It was much of the same story in 2014. The team was unbeaten entering week eight, only to fall to the Rockets at home.

"We came into that last regular season game pretty confident and then we took a tough loss to Rochester John Marshall but I think that made us refocus a little bit and make us work harder and then it ended up helping us win a state championship I think," said 2014 West lineman, Alex Goettl.

The Scarlets won the section title and thrashed Bloomington-Jefferson 48-0 in the opening round of state.

They followed it up with a snowy 26-21 win over St. Michael-Albertvill in the semifinals and a 42-19 win over Simley for their first Class AAAAA title.

"It's just something you just get out of the way. You don't worry about going undefeated after it happens. It's out of the way, you don't have to worry about it anymore," said 2014 West quarterback, Ryan Schlichte.

"We realized that we had to take each opponent seriously. We had to work hard in preparation all week and not take anyone lightly," added Goettl.

West had 5-perfect regular seasons in the past 10-years. But none of those unbeaten teams earned a title, just the 1-loss squads in '08 and '14.

The 20-17 Scarlets have one loss.

West hosts Waconia Friday night with a trip to state on the line.

KEYC News 12 Sports Director, Claire Dau will take a look at some of those section title games and more Friday night on KEYC News 12 at 10.