Women In Business Thrive In Old Town Mankato

Whimsy & Weathered is celebrating one year in Old Town Mankato.

It's an occasional store, meaning that it's only open 4 days a month. They sell one of a kind furniture pieces and decor.

Even with a strange schedule, they owners say they often see lines of returning customers waiting to get in each month.

"It's just been phenomenal," co-owner Denise David said. "People that were strangers a year ago are here every month and they're now our friends. So that part's just been phenomenal for us."

And it's one of many new women-owned-and-operated businesses filling the store fronts of Old Town.

"I think it's big," co-owner Jes Tano said. "I think we definitely are in a time where women are kind of just conquering it feels like. Especially in Old Town, there's a handful of us girls who all own businesses."

Just down the street is another one of those businesses: Gallery 512 Boutique.

They sell on-trend women's fashion and are also celebrating two years since expanding from their New Ulm store to Mankato.

"Old Town is a district that we were really attracted to, we really wanted to have a business here," Gallery 512 co-owner Danielle Fischer Marti said. "The climate is very collaborative."

They say women have been role models for the business community and it's this environment that helps their businesses grow together.

"There's a lot of community over competition, which makes being in business a lot of fun," co-owner Jessica Fischer said. "It's fun to get to know the other business owners and work together."

Even with a little competition, the owners at both businesses say opening their stores have opened many opportunities for women.

Whimsy & Weathered is open from Thursday through Sunday, visit their Facebook page for more information on their sale. Gallery 512 is also celebrating throughout the rest of the weekend, more information is on their Facebook page.

