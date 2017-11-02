THRIVE: Staying Healthy This Winter

As the weather gets colder, people start catching colds and viruses.

Mankato Clinic Physician Assistant Ashley McEachern said the best way to prevent being sick in the winter is to wash your hands.

"When you walk in the door, when you leave the grocery store, when you leave the gym," McEachern said. "A good rule of thumb is to wash when you get home. If you enter your house from an outside source, odds are you have germs on your hands. So wash those hands with soap and water."

If you don't have access to soap and water, then go for an alcohol–based hand sanitizer.

Sleep is also important in keeping illnesses away. The more sleep you get, the better your immunity will be.

"It's been shown that people with less sleep will be sick more often and they will also have a longer recovery time if they do get sick," she said.

Adults should get 7 to 8 hours of sleep, teens 9 to 10, and kids 10 or more.

Also, as it gets colder, she says to make sure to dress for the winter weather.

"Wearing light layers, mittens for those cold hands, protecting your head with a hat, and covering those ears," she said.

Two other ways to decrease your chance of getting sick are exercise and a healthy diet.

"I like to talk about food as medicine," she said. "If you eat a healthy diet, a well–balanced diet, then you're going to be sick less."

If you do catch an illness, make sure to cover your cough and sneezes with a tissue and tossing the tissue after.

--KEYC News 12