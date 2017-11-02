Mankato Man Faces Charges For Allegedly Stealing Trailer

A Mankato businessman is facing felony theft charges in Nicollet County.

Dain Fisher faces two felony theft charges and one gross misdemeanor theft charge.

According to the criminal complaint, Palmer Bus Service called police to report a stolen flatbed trailer.

Witnesses tell police that a note at the scene read, "I did not steal your trailer," left a phone number, and signed it Dain Fisher.

Witnesses and authorities say no one answered after repeated calls to the number.

The flatbed turned up a short time later outside a local restaurant, being used as a stage for a band.

The manager of the restaurant claims Fisher gave her the flatbed to use as a stage, but had not told her that it did not belong to him.

Fisher did reach out to us and said the issue is nothing more than a miscommunication and a mistake on his part for taking the wrong trailer.

He added that he expects the charges to be dropped.

