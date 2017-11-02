Highway 99 Bridge Expected To Be Open In December

The highway 99 bridge project is behind schedule, but still slated to be finished before the end of the year.



All the pieces are in place. Now it's all about the paint.



"We've got the first half of the bridge, 50% of the lead paint removed. We have the prime coat and then the two other finishing coats on. What they're doing now is they're taking that tarp off for the lead abatement portion, moving it to that other half, and then we'll begin that process after that," Project Supervisor Todd Kjolstad said.

The lead paint isn't what has the project behind schedule. That was planned for. But plenty still went wrong.

"All this is part of the original contract, it's just being done later because of all the other things we got involved in, like the steel repairs and bearing assembly issues that we had," Kjolstad said.

They want to open the bridge to traffic midway through August, but the project still has a little more work to be done.

"We have some stuff we'll have to do yet. Some historic lights that we have to install either later this winter or early spring. There's only one manufacturer that does that, so you can imagine that it would take some time," Kjolstad said.

-- KEYC News `1.