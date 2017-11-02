Steele County GOP Hosts Minnesota Republican Gubernatorial Forum

The Steele County GOP invited the public to a Minnesota Republican Gubernatorial Forum Thursday night.



With primary campaign season starting up candidates are busy preparing for the 2018 election.

During Thursday's debate the five candidates stressed their experience and confidence to solve problems surrounding taxes, healthcare, budget and transportation here in Minnesota.



Rep. Matt Dean, R-Dellwood, served as the House majority leader from 2011 to 2013. As Chair of the Health and Human Services Committee Dean says eliminating MNsure and lowering taxes is among his top campaign issues.



"When I'm elected people are going to know that there's going to be a difference, because we're going to pull things in the right direction. Whether you heal people, you make stuff, or you harvest stuff-that's where all the wealth of the state is. I'm hearing people want to warm things up in Minnesota and make things Minnesota nice again," Dean says.



Former GOP chair Keith Downey represented House District 41A from 2009 to 2013. Downey says he will work to make Minnesota work for everyone as governor by reducing the size of state government, getting rid of MNSure and approving the mines and pipelines.



"As you travel around the state and you realize where people are at in the sense that the government is coming at them, not from them anymore. We're losing businesses, farms, capital and the vitality of our state. So, I think we got a great opportunity to reposition Minnesota for the future but it's going to take some changes, and it's going to take some work. That's why I'm running. To make this state for everybody," Downey says.



Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson was the Republican governor nominee in 2014. Taxes, jobs and government reform are among Johnson's top campaign issues.

"Four years ago there was a popular incumbent in place. This time there isn't. So, I feel there's a whole different energy about the campaign this time that wasn't there last time. I think people see this as a tossup race. We're seeing this from the national organization as well," Johnson says.



Sen. Dave Osmek, R-Mound, was elected as Chairman of the Minnesota Senate Energy and Utilities Finance and Policy Committee in 2017. Osmek says his goal for being governor is to make Minnesota affordable.



"They're also looking for fighters. Fighters for values that they believe in. Not Washington insider values. Not St. Paul insider values. It's the values we believe as Minnesotans which is hard work, community involvement and keeping out of our lives and out of our pocket," Osmek says.



Gubernatorial candidate Phil Parrish, a former military veteran who worked for the Central Intelligence, says he's running for governor to give all Minnesotans a voice. His top priorities include supporting private healthcare programs and removing "death tax" policies.



"So the cornerstones of the campaign are freedom, security and prosperity. The freedom piece has to do with all of us as citizens being able to count on our government that should be for the people actually following the constitution, Minnesota and the United States constitution," Parrish says.

