Fire Extinguishers Recalled for Safety Issues

A Mankato businessman is facing felony theft charges in Nicollet County
A Mankato businessman is facing felony theft charges in Nicollet County
A 25-year-old Mankato man is facing drug charges after authorities report finding a large amount of marijuana in his home.
A 25-year-old Mankato man is facing drug charges after authorities report finding a large amount of marijuana in his home.
Minnesota child care providers say their industry is facing a growing crisis.
Minnesota child care providers say their industry is facing a growing crisis.
A Wood Lake man is airlifted following a head-on collision in Redwood County.
A Wood Lake man is airlifted following a head-on collision in Redwood County.
A 12-year-old pedestrian is home from the hospital after being struck by a driver in Waseca Friday morning.
A 12-year-old pedestrian is home from the hospital after being struck by a driver in Waseca Friday morning.
Emergency personnel say everybody evacuated the building and no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Emergency personnel say everybody evacuated the building and no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Officials say pension payments have been stolen from more than 100 Iowa public employee retirees' accounts.
Officials say pension payments have been stolen from more than 100 Iowa public employee retirees' accounts.