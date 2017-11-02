KEYC - Bucs Beat Cyclones in South Sub-Section 2A Finals

Bucs Beat Cyclones in South Sub-Section 2A Finals

The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown volleyball team beat St. Clair 3-1 Thursday night in Mankato in the South Sub-Section 2A Finals. The Buccaneers will battle Mayer-Lutheran in the Section 2A title game on Saturday at Gustavus Adolphus College at 6PM.

    The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown volleyball team beat St. Clair 3-1 Thursday night in Mankato in the South Sub-Section 2A Finals.

    Friday night, several of our area football teams will compete for the right to go to state. Unlike previous years of juggernauts with perfect records, most of these squads aren't unbeaten, but don't write them off just yet.
    Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen has been named NFC defensive player of the month for October after recording six sacks in five games.     

    In the last decade, we've had five state champions. Of those five, four entered post season with one loss.  Thursday night, KEYC News 12 Sports Director Claire Dau takes a look back at those 1-loss state champion teams to see how those defeats helped propel the squads to their title runs and which 2017 teams are poised to carry on the trend.

    The Mavericks won 8-7 in a shootout. MSU advances to the NSIC tournament semifinals.

    Bucs win in straight sets over the Blackhawks.

    Saints win, 3-0 over BEA.

    In 14 games this season MSU kept opponents off the scoreboard, including a 4–0 victory over Winona State in the squad's final tune–up before postseason play.

