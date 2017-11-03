KEYC - Pres. Trump Makes Light Of His Twitter Account Going Dark Briefl

Pres. Trump Makes Light Of His Twitter Account Going Dark Briefly

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
President Donald Trump is making light of his Twitter account going dark for a few minutes this week. 
     Twitter has reported that a customer support worker was on his or her last day on the job and ``inadvertently'' deactivated Trump's account briefly Thursday evening.
     Early Friday, Trump tweeted: ``My Twitter account was taken down for 11 minutes by a rogue employee. I guess the word must finally be getting out-and having an impact.'' 
     Trump also tweeted that ``everybody'' is asking why the Justice Department isn't investigating ``all of the dishonesty going on with Crooked Hillary & the Dems.'' 