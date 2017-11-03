KEYC - White House Locked Down

White House Locked Down

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
The White House was on lockdown and one person is in custody Friday morning after reports of ``suspicious activity'' along the North fence line of the 18-acre complex.
     The U.S. Secret Service tweeted: ``Subject is in custody.'' 
     Pennsylvania Ave. and Lafayette Park are also closed to pedestrians near the White House. Reporters and staffers are instructed not to leave the White House while the investigation is ongoing.
     The incident comes minutes after President Donald Trump departed the White House on Marine One to begin his trip to Asia.
     A Secret Service spokesperson is not immediately responding to a request for additional information.

