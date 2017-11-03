KEYC - Bergdahl Gets No Prison Time For Leaving Post

Bergdahl Gets No Prison Time For Leaving Post

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect
   A military judge has found that Bowe Bergdahl should serve no prison time for endangering his comrades by walking off his Afghanistan post.
     The judge also gave Bergdahl a dishonorable discharge, reduced his rank to private and said he must forfeit pay equal to $1,000 per month for 10 months. The judge made no other comments.
     Bergdahl appeared tense, grimaced and clenched his jaw. His attorneys put their arms around him and one patted him on the back. 
     Bergdahl pleaded guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy and had faced up to life in prison. The judge had wide leeway because Bergdahl made no deal with prosecutors to limit his sentence.
     Prosecutors had sought stiff punishment because of wounds to service members who searched for Bergdahl after he disappeared in 2009. He was held captive by Taliban allies for five years.
     The defense sought to counter that evidence with testimony about Bergdahl's suffering during five years as a captive of Taliban allies, his contributions to military intelligence and survival instruction and his mental health problems. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Mankato Man Faces Charges For Allegedly Stealing Trailer

    Mankato Man Faces Charges For Allegedly Stealing Trailer

    Thursday, November 2 2017 9:11 PM EDT2017-11-03 01:11:14 GMT

    A Mankato businessman is facing felony theft charges in Nicollet County

    A Mankato businessman is facing felony theft charges in Nicollet County

  • Drug Task Force Operation Leads to Charges Against Mankato Man

    Drug Task Force Operation Leads to Charges Against Mankato Man

    Thursday, November 2 2017 8:00 PM EDT2017-11-03 00:00:13 GMT

    A 25-year-old Mankato man is facing drug charges after authorities report finding a large amount of marijuana in his home. 

    A 25-year-old Mankato man is facing drug charges after authorities report finding a large amount of marijuana in his home. 

  • The Upside of a Loss

    The Upside of a Loss

    Thursday, November 2 2017 8:09 PM EDT2017-11-03 00:09:11 GMT
    Friday night, several of our area football teams will compete for the right to go to state. Unlike previous years of juggernauts with perfect records, most of these squads aren't unbeaten, but don't write them off just yet.
    Friday night, several of our area football teams will compete for the right to go to state. Unlike previous years of juggernauts with perfect records, most of these squads aren't unbeaten, but don't write them off just yet.

  • Women In Business Thrive In Old Town Mankato

    Women In Business Thrive In Old Town Mankato

    Thursday, November 2 2017 7:52 PM EDT2017-11-02 23:52:15 GMT

    New businesses are filling the store fronts of Old Town, many of which are owned and operated by women.

    New businesses are filling the store fronts of Old Town, many of which are owned and operated by women.

  • The Latest: Police say shoppers drew guns after shooting

    The Latest: Police say shoppers drew guns after shooting

    Thursday, November 2 2017 9:10 AM EDT2017-11-02 13:10:33 GMT
    Thursday, November 2 2017 7:33 PM EDT2017-11-02 23:33:19 GMT
    Colorado authorities have identified a man who they say nonchalantly walked into a Walmart and immediately opened fire, killing two men and a woman Wednesday night.
    Colorado authorities have identified a man who they say nonchalantly walked into a Walmart and immediately opened fire, killing two men and a woman Wednesday night.

  • White House Locked Down

    White House Locked Down

    Friday, November 3 2017 10:30 AM EDT2017-11-03 14:30:33 GMT

    The White House was on lockdown and one person is in custody Friday morning after reports of ``suspicious activity'' along the North fence line of the 18-acre complex.      

    The White House was on lockdown and one person is in custody Friday morning after reports of ``suspicious activity'' along the North fence line of the 18-acre complex.      

  • University Of Minnesota Teamsters Local 320 Authorizes Strike

    University Of Minnesota Teamsters Local 320 Authorizes Strike

    Friday, November 3 2017 7:43 AM EDT2017-11-03 11:43:28 GMT

    Hundreds of custodians, food service workers and groundskeepers at the University of Minnesota have voted to authorize a strike.   

    Hundreds of custodians, food service workers and groundskeepers at the University of Minnesota have voted to authorize a strike.   

  • Bucs Beat Cyclones in South Sub-Section 2A Finals

    Thursday, November 2 2017 11:51 PM EDT2017-11-03 03:51:11 GMT

    The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown volleyball team beat St. Clair 3-1 Thursday night in Mankato in the South Sub-Section 2A Finals.

    The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown volleyball team beat St. Clair 3-1 Thursday night in Mankato in the South Sub-Section 2A Finals.