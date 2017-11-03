PICK OF THE LITTER: Hurricane Irma Rescue Yeti Looking For Home

This week's Pick of the Litter is Yeti.

Yeti is one of the many recues transported from the aftermath of Hurricane Irma at BENCHS.

He is a-year-old pit-mix.

He is a great cuddle buddy. He is lots of fun and great on a leash.

He would do best in a home with children over the age of six.

For more information on Yeti, you can call BENCHS at 507-625-6373.