PICK OF THE LITTER: Hurricane Irma Rescue Yeti Looking For Home

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
This week's Pick of the Litter is Yeti.
Yeti is one of the many recues transported from the aftermath of Hurricane Irma at BENCHS.
He is a-year-old pit-mix.
He is a great cuddle buddy. He is lots of fun and great on a leash.
He would do best in a home  with children over the age of six.
For more information on Yeti, you can call BENCHS at 507-625-6373.