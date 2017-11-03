Sheriff: Rifle Used To Kill Hunter Recovered

Sheriff's investigators say they've recovered a key piece of evidence that could help lead them to the person or people responsible for the fatal shooting of a hunter near Little Falls.

The body of Terry Brisk was found on remote land he owned in Morrison County about a year ago. He has been hunting by himself and his death was originally thought to be an accident.

Physical evidence at the scene led investigators to conclude Brisk was killed. One piece of evidence was conspicuously missing his Winchester rifle. On Friday, Sheriff Shawn Larsen said the rifle has been found and brought to the crime lab for testing. Larsen wouldn't go into detail because the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators believe Brisk's rifle is the weapon that was used to kill him.