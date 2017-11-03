Mankato Public Safety Urges Citizens To Check For Recalled Fire Extinguishers

The Mankato Department of Public Safety is urging residents to check their fire extinguishers following a recall of more than 40 million products in the U.S. and Canada.

The recall covers 134 models of Kidde brand push-button and plastic-handle extinguishers made from 1973 through August 15th of this year.

The products are being recalled because they may not work in an emergency.

Mankato Public Safety Deputy Director Jeff Bengtson says, "The report is that the extinguishers that have plastic handles may fail to discharge, or that there may be some blockage in the nozzle that would impact the discharge of the extinguisher."

Owners should contact Kidde to ask for a replacement and for instructions on how to return recalled models.

Kidde can be reached at (855) 271-0773 or at www.kidde.com

---KEYC News 12