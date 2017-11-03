Mankato Public Safety Urges Citizens To Check For Recalled Fire Extinguishers

A Mankato businessman is facing felony theft charges in Nicollet County
A Mankato businessman is facing felony theft charges in Nicollet County
A 25-year-old Mankato man is facing drug charges after authorities report finding a large amount of marijuana in his home.
A 25-year-old Mankato man is facing drug charges after authorities report finding a large amount of marijuana in his home.
New businesses are filling the store fronts of Old Town, many of which are owned and operated by women.
New businesses are filling the store fronts of Old Town, many of which are owned and operated by women.
The White House was on lockdown and one person is in custody Friday morning after reports of ``suspicious activity'' along the North fence line of the 18-acre complex.
The White House was on lockdown and one person is in custody Friday morning after reports of ``suspicious activity'' along the North fence line of the 18-acre complex.
Hundreds of custodians, food service workers and groundskeepers at the University of Minnesota have voted to authorize a strike.
Hundreds of custodians, food service workers and groundskeepers at the University of Minnesota have voted to authorize a strike.
Now it's all about the paint
Now it's all about the paint