Boys and Girls Club of Mankato Holds Community Launch

The founder's committee for Boys and Girls Club of Mankato held a community launch to present the importance of the organization while showcasing the future site.

Board Member Jeff Maxson said the community needs a program like this to help educate children while it delivers real-life experiences.

"There's certain communities you know of children that you know just want that extra attention. They may have parents working and they need some after-school care," said Maxson.

The organization will be located at the St. Parish Life Center which is right across the street from St. John's the Baptist Catholic Church.

Chair of the Founder's Committee Mike Brennan said the location is a perfect fit.

"It's been for lease for years and years so Les came across it and Les being a former principal of Franklin High School saw this and thought 'Oh my heavens this building is right in between Roosevelt, Jefferson, Franklin and Monroe'," said Brennan.

Brennan said the building houses classrooms and a gymnasium which are needed for programs like this one.

The organization is more than halfway to reaching their goal of $825,000.

Maxson said the community has put a lot into the creation of this organization.

"They've [community] done some great fundraising at this point. I think once people find out what Boys and Girls Club of Mankato is going to be about, they're going to want to get involved," said Maxson.

The Boys and Girls Club of Mankato plans to open in Fall 2018 with enough funding to operate for three years.