State Patrol Urges Caution on Roads as Seasons Change

By Temi Adeleye, News Reporter
Traffic fatalities have surpassed the 300 mark this year and the Minnesota State Patrol is putting out a call for drivers to stop that number from increasing.

Intoxicated and distracted drivers were a few of the contributing factors to this year's fatalities.

 State Troopers said motorists should be extra cautious, as an upcoming shift in season is likely to create more hazards on the road.

"In the summer months we see an increase of unsafe speed related crashes," said Sgt. Christianson. 

Christianson said as we enter winter months, there will an increase in vehicle spin outs and vehicles going onto the ditch. 

 "The best way to avoid these fatalities is by planning ahead, eliminating distractions, wearing your seat belt and making sure that you and friends avoid drinking and driving," said Christianson. 

