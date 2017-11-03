Samantha Huot - Reporter

A Mankato businessman is facing felony theft charges in Nicollet County
A 25-year-old Mankato man is facing drug charges after authorities report finding a large amount of marijuana in his home.
Sheriff's investigators say they've recovered a key piece of evidence that could help lead them to the person or people responsible for the fatal shooting of a hunter near Little Falls.
The White House was on lockdown and one person is in custody Friday morning after reports of ``suspicious activity'' along the North fence line of the 18-acre complex.
