Samantha Huot - Reporter

Samantha Huot joined the KEYC News 12 team in August 2017. She graduated at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities in May 2017 and earned a degree in journalism with a double minor in communications and global studies.

During her college career she interned at WCCO-TV and Twin Cities Live. Samantha has lived in Minnesota her entire life and is excited to continue her broadcast journey in the state that she calls home.

In Samantha’s free time she likes to travel and learn about the history and culture of different places. Her hobbies include finding a good book, trying new restaurants and being outdoors. She is eager to discover Mankato’s hidden gems, so if you have any ideas, be sure to connect with her!

Have a story idea? Email Samantha: samantha.huot@keyc.com

Follow @SamanthaKEYC



Hometown? Chanhassen, MN



Alma Mater? University of Minnesota Twin Cities



What's your favorite part of your job? Being able to share stories about the people I meet and things I learn each day.



What's your dream story? My dream story would include puppies. Lots of puppies.



What did you want to be when you were growing up? A kindergarten teacher.



What got you interested in news? When I volunteered at my college radio station.



What's one thing you can not live without? Donuts. (The kinds with sprinkles.)



What's your favorite season? The beginning of summer.



What's your biggest pet peeve? Noisy eaters.



If you could spend a week anywhere, where would you go? Anywhere with palm trees and a white sand beach.



Tweets by SamanthaKEYC