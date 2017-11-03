Allison Gens - Reporter

Allison Gens joined the KEYC News 12 team in July 2017. She graduated from the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University in May 2017. At Ohio U, she was involved with the on-campus PBS station, WOUB, as a reporter and producer. She also interned at WJET in her hometown Erie, Pennsylvania for two summers. Allison is excited to begin her journalism career here in Mankato.

Contact Allison via email with any story ideas: allison.gens@keyc.com

Hometown?

Erie, Pennsylvania

Alma Mater?

Ohio University

What's your favorite part of your job?

I love getting out in the community and feeling like I can make a difference through the stories I tell. I also love how every day you get to see, learn and do something new.

What's your dream story?

I also would love to do a long-form investigative story. I’ve also dreamed about covering swimming at the Olympics.

What did you want to be when you were growing up?

I’ve always wanted to be a broadcast journalist.

What got you interested in news?

I grew up watching local news and have always been interested in what’s going on in the community. Going to journalism school really solidified my passion for storytelling.

What's your favorite candy?

My favorite candy are KitKats. Especially if they’re frozen.

Favorite Book?

I’m a big Harry Potter fan. It was my favorite series growing up and I have a lot of Ravenclaw house pride.

What are your hobbies?

I love doing anything creative. I usually spend my spare time crafting, sewing or drawing.

What's your favorite season?

My favorite season is fall. I love the colors, clothes and weather.



