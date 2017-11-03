KEYC - Fairmont vs. JCC Episode III

Fairmont vs. JCC Episode III

Posted:
By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
It's a rivalry match–up between the Jackson County Central Huskies and Fairmont Cardinals  in the section 3AAA title game for the third straight season.

In the teams previous two section championship match–ups, it was JCC beating Fairmont to head to the state tournament.

"I think it's gotten bigger as I've gone on, this is the third year in a row. Obviously it's bigger stakes than a regular season game. It's to keep your season going, and it's a big deal just to make the section final, let alone play them in three straight years," said Nate Kallenbach, Fairmont senior quarterback/cornerback.

"When my grandpa coached, that used to be the game. My grandpa told me stories of how it would be 75 cents for an adult, a quarter for a student, and they would bringing in a 3,000 dollar gate. It just used to be packed, they'd play for the bucket, and that's another little thing that our guys are going after. It's two communities that are pushing hard for their team, and they want their team to win," said Mat Mahoney, Fairmont head coach.

Kick–off for Friday night's section 3 AAA title game is set for seven we'll have highlights of that contest.

