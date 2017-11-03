KEYC - Commercial Driving Regulations Eased For November, To Help Farme

Commercial Driving Regulations Eased For November, To Help Farmers With Late-Harvest Crops

Minnesota -

Wednesday Governor Dayton issued an emergency executive order easing the regulations on the hours of service for truck drivers carrying propane. 

Six hours, haulers have had to wait in line to fill their trucks.

That long wait cut into a set number of allotted hours in which carriers were allowed to transport propane.

Less gas arriving to farms and homes created problems, especially with growers trying to dry their corn.

Minnesota Farm Bureau President Kevin Paap said  "We want to get everything dried as quickly as we can. If we can't get gas, we can't run our crop driers, we can't continue to take the fall harvest out. So, this is really an issue not only for farmers but grain elevators as well."

As the demand for propane increased with farmers needing the gas to dry late–harvested crops, Governor Dayton signed an emergency executive order on Wednesday, to allow extended hours for drivers to make to these deliveries.

Farmer Matt Wolle said "It doesn't happen every year, you know it's every so often we get these pinch years. So, it's nice that the governor is able to change the rules temporarily to kind of help us out."

Low temperatures and rainy conditions have created a struggle for farmers this fall.

Yet, with gas and heat now readily obtainable, farmers aren't concerned with taking out the last of their harvest.

The Executive Order will remain in effect for 30 days, or "until the commercial motor carrier or driver ceases direct assistance in providing energy relief, whichever occurs first."

- KEYC 12

