Holiday Opener Begins In New Ulm

Instead of deer hunting this weekend, in New Ulm you can hunt for early items off your holiday list.

New Ulm streets and shops are already filling for this weekend's shopping opener.

"It's exciting to know that we are a destination this weekend," Audra Shaneman from the Chamber of Commerce said. "We've got activities at different locations, there's live music in town, so it's just really a good weekend to come away."

Stores are opened with specials and sales, there's a craft show and even a "Gnomemade Market" of pop-up shops selling handmade goods.

"It's just a chance to bring people here and they can experience the restaurants and crafters, historic sights, lots to see and do in our community," said Ramona Albrecht from the Lindbacken Artrisans, located at the Historic Lind House this weekend.

The shopping opener events last through Sunday. For more information visit this website.

--KEYC News 12