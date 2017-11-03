KEYC - Long Lines Continue At Minnesota License Centers

Long Lines Continue At Minnesota License Centers

Mankato -

Driver and Vehicle Services across Minnesota continue experiencing long lines and unsatisfied customers due to issues with a new statewide system.

"I've had a couple friends who've tried to get some custom plates for their cars and they weren't able to get them. They sat in line and said they were frustrated, but they just came back the next week and got them," Christopher Harteau says.

It's been three months since the state rolled out a new computer system for vehicle–related services.

"The state continues to work through some challenges with the program in terms of it slowing down during some peak and busy times for our offices across the state," Michael Stalberger, director of taxpayer services for Blue Earth County says. 

At times, even leaving employees no other choice but to turn customers away.

"They're also times when the system goes down completely and so since it's a state run system when it does shut down it does close down our office for any of those services which is a challenge for our customers," Stalberger says.

Stalberger says they're doing everything they can to alleviate the long lines.

"Customers can call our offices. The best bet is for them is to check Facebook or Twitter because as soon as the system goes down we post messages out there so customers can immediately see whether or not we're operational or not," he says. 

Especially during the end of the month.

"In Minnesota, vehicle registrations are due on the last day of the month for the sticker on your plate. So if you can't get that done on time you're unfortunately coming back after the fact and trying to get it done under pressure," Stalberger says.

But Stalberger says customers overall seem to be understanding.

"It would be frustrating, but it is what it is," Harteau says. 

The $90 million system update began in 2007 and officially launched on July 24.

