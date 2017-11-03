Mount Kato Hosts Seasonal Job Fair

A Mankato businessman is facing felony theft charges in Nicollet County
A Mankato businessman is facing felony theft charges in Nicollet County
A 25-year-old Mankato man is facing drug charges after authorities report finding a large amount of marijuana in his home.
A 25-year-old Mankato man is facing drug charges after authorities report finding a large amount of marijuana in his home.
Sheriff's investigators say they've recovered a key piece of evidence that could help lead them to the person or people responsible for the fatal shooting of a hunter near Little Falls.
Sheriff's investigators say they've recovered a key piece of evidence that could help lead them to the person or people responsible for the fatal shooting of a hunter near Little Falls.
The White House was on lockdown and one person is in custody Friday morning after reports of ``suspicious activity'' along the North fence line of the 18-acre complex.
The White House was on lockdown and one person is in custody Friday morning after reports of ``suspicious activity'' along the North fence line of the 18-acre complex.
New businesses are filling the store fronts of Old Town, many of which are owned and operated by women.
New businesses are filling the store fronts of Old Town, many of which are owned and operated by women.
Hundreds of custodians, food service workers and groundskeepers at the University of Minnesota have voted to authorize a strike.
Hundreds of custodians, food service workers and groundskeepers at the University of Minnesota have voted to authorize a strike.