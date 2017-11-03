Mount Kato Hosts Seasonal Job Fair

Winter is heading our way which means Mount Kato is preparing to hire for the season.



On Friday and Saturday the winter sports facility will be hosting a job fair to fill both full and part-time seasonal positions.



They're looking for people to fill a variety of positions including food service, rental shop, ski and snowboard instructors, ski lift operators and more.



"The biggest thing I'm excited for is to see all the new employees, all the smiling faces. I'm just looking for a bunch of people that are really wanting to have fun and work hard," Mount Kato General Manager John Nelson says.



Saturday's job fair will be held from 9 am till noon.