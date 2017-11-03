KEYC - Third Time's A Charm For Cardinals

Third Time's A Charm For Cardinals

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
The Fairmont Cardinals and Jackson County Central Huskies played for the Section 3AAA football title Friday night in New Ulm.

It's the third straight section championship match-up between these two squads.

Cardinals win it, 29-21 over the Huskies punching their tickets to state.

