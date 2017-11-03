KEYC - Another One-Point Heart-breaker Against Spring Grove Ends Clevel

Another One-Point Heart-breaker Against Spring Grove Ends Cleveland's Season

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Gustafson, News Reporter
Connect

Despite leading by a score with 8 seconds left to play, the Cleveland Clippers lose their second game of the season to the Spring Grove Lions. The 36-35 win sends the Lions to the state 9-Man playoffs as the Section 1 champion.