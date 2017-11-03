Scarlets Return to State for 4th Straight Season

The West Scarlets earned home field advantage last week with a win over Chanhassen and a Chaska loss. Friday night, West welcomed Waconia to Todnem Field in the Section 2AAAAA finals.

Scarlet senior Dustin Mueller led West with 240-yards and two touchdowns in West's 24-14 win. With the win, the Scarlets defended their Section 2AAAAA crown and return to the state football tournament for the 4th straight season.