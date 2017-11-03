KEYC - Late-Game FG Launches Blue Earth Area Into The State Playoffs

Late-Game FG Launches Blue Earth Area Into The State Playoffs

By Ryan Gustafson, News Reporter
It took a touchdown, a safety and a field goal to get the Blue Earth Area Buccaneers past the Maple River Eagles. Their 11-10 victory sends them to state in Class AA.

They'll play at 8 o'clock in New Ulm on Friday November 10. Their opponent: The Pipestone Area Arrows