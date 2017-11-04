Mavericks Tackle Cancer on Game Day

Minnesota State University had their "Tackle Cancer" football game today to promote cancer awareness and assist in the fight to end the disease.

The Mavericks wore pink socks and wristbands and even partnered with local organizations like Grow Mankato and Consolidated Communications in rallying against cancer.

The vent meant a lot to Athletics Director Kevin Buisman, who is a former cancer survivor.

"It's a cause that's near and dear to my heart. Certainly trying to bring about awareness of the disease and rally support around it amongst our fan base," said Buisman.



MSU will host more "cancer rallying" events this year. Biusman said they will partner with Grow Mankato at a hockey game in November against Bowling Green.