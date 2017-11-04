North Elementary Student Opens Winter Clothing Store for Peers

North elementary student Quinn Rassbach opened a winter clothing store for her peers today. The fourth-grader hosted the event in the school's gym after seeing students at recess with shorts and short-sleeve clothing.



"They looked really cold so I decided and told my mom that I wanted to do something where I could help the kids at my school," said Rassbach.

The store had babies' clothing, coats and boots for children, adult sweatshirts and more. Each item at the store was free.

Rassbach's former teacher Bre Steele assisted with the foundation of the event. Steele said she is proud of Rassbach and believes higher-order thinking played a major role in the production process.



" I think that the more that we do those [higher-order thinking projects] the more that kids start to question and be curious and I think just allowing kids be creative and think and let them be in charge of a project like this is important," said Steele.

Steele said the event shows the importance of thinking about others.

Rassbach will transition to middle school soon but she hopes the event will continue over the years.

"Ms. Steele and I want to just keep on doing this and we think we might keep doing it at North but then we'd include South and the middle school," said Rassbach.

All leftover clothes will be donated to local thrift stores for those who need winter clothes in the community.