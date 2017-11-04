Hunting Accident Injures One

Redwood County officials say there has been a hunting accident during the firearms opener Saturday.

First responders say a male hunter shot at a deer located between the shooter and another hunter. The hunter was struck in the leg with the bullet. The individual was taken to the Tracy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

All involved parties were wearing the appropriate amount of blaze orange required by the DNR.

The Redwood County Sheriff's office and the Minnesota DNR would like to remind hunters to use extreme caution while conducting deer drives and to always be aware where all the hunters from their party are located.

