KEYC - MSU Remains Perfect With Win Over Wayne State

MSU Remains Perfect With Win Over Wayne State

Posted: Updated:
By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect

The top-ranked MSU football team battled Wayne State Saturday.

Mavericks win 48-27 improving to 10-0 this season.

Justin Taormina rushed 30 times for 203 yards and three touchdowns for MSU.

--KEYC News 12