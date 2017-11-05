Waseca Chamber of Commerce Plans Job Fair for Factory Workers

The Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce has organized a job fair for the hundreds of factory workers who lost their jobs.



President of the Waseca Chamber of Commerce Kim Foels said the job fair will open many opportunities for job seekers and she hopes they will attend.



"Our hearts go out to the families and employees that have lost their jobs so we're really wanting to help them find a local job here in the Waseca area," said Foels.

Foels said the job fair will be held on from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on November 21 in the Starfire Event Center.

"We chose those hours so all the different shifts of the employees could attend the job fair," said Foels.



The fair will also have opportunities for continued training through the colleges like South Central and Minnesota State University.