Volunteers and Staff Prepare for Kiwanis Holiday Lights

Volunteers and staff are working hard to decorate Sibley Park for the sixth annual Kiwanis Holiday lights. The event will welcome over 150,000 people at the end of the month.

President of Kiwanis Holiday Lights Scott Wojcik said the volunteers work long hours for a couple of weeks.

It takes five weekends working Saturday to Sunday from eight in the morning to five at night with a group of usually about 100 volunteers a shift so 200 a day to put up all the lights and so far we are about 80 percent complete with the trees," said Wojcik.

The work of staff and volunteers makes for a swift and successful production. Long–time volunteer Kylie Gaeth said she enjoys seeing the outcome of their hard work.

"It's really cool to see a different side of my teammates and see how we all work together on something outside of the pool and then just being able to see it when it all turns on," said Gaeth.

Holiday Lights will consist of 1.5 million lights this year and feature new entrance points with archways, displays and an ice- sculpting competition.

" This year we're going to have four ice sculptors putting on a competition and I think that's something that will be really neat to see and see what kind of artwork they can come up with," said Wojcik.

Over 70 non–profit organizations will assist in the making of this event. Wojcik said all the money received will go towards paying bills as well as the organizations that helped.