Shooter Identified in Deadly Church Attack

At least 26 people were killed in the shooting, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a news conference Sunday night.

Victims' ages ranged from 5 to 72. Officials say 23 people were found dead inside the church, two outside, one transported and died later.

The shooting suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley, CBS News has learned from federal law enforcement sources. Kelley is a former U.S. Air Force member.

A law enforcement official confirmed that the gunman is deceased. He was shot after a car chase with police, but it's unclear if he shot himself or if he was shot by police.

President Donald Trump said he was monitoring the situation while in Japan on a 12-day Asian trip.

Saying on Twitter, "May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene."

