Schmidt's Expecting Lots Of Traffic With Firearms Season Now Open

Firearm season just began Saturday, but already Schmidt's Meat Market is bringing in hunters to have their deer processed.



Trucks full of game pulled into the shop to hand of their success to the meat experts.

Even the little ones weren't afraid of holding the head of their trophies.

Although the market itself doesn't process the meat, it's been a popular stop to do business.

While hunters don't necessarily claim this procedure as a priority in terms of bringing deer in right after it's shot, the owner still expects plenty of traffic throughout the rest of the year.



Owner Ryan Schmidt said "A majority of what we do take in boneless venison. So, you know hunters might get something today but might do their boning and trimming of that wild game and bring it in weeks or even months later. So, this is definitely the beginning of a pretty busy couple of months here for us."



Schmidt's has extended its hours for hunters to pick up and drop off their meat.

Sunday, November 12th: 10:00 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mondays through Fridays until 6 p.m.

Sundays after November 12th until December 17th: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

