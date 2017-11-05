North Star Taxidermy To Remain Busy Throughout Hunting Season

Deer season also provides popularity in another business, taxidermy.



North Star Taxidermy receives more than 400 deer alone to be crafted and ready to mount.

The heads are filled with urethane foam in which the skin is taped onto.

Eyes are artificial glass and the antlers are screwed on after a lengthy and detailed process.

For those perhaps thinking of adding a decoration to their wall, the sooner you come in the faster it will be completed as this process can take anywhere from two to nine months depending on the product.



Owner Jeff Homlin said "If they bring it in at this time of year now, they'll get it back on the sooner side. If they wait until December or if they shoot a deer later in the hunting season, you know because archery season goes toward the end of the year, then it could take till the end of next summer to get it back."



Along with deer, North Star also does fish and big game.

Address: 415 US-14, Nicollet, MN 56074

Phone: (507) 232-3337

