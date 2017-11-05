High School Students Enhance Skills During 2017 Bjorling Music Festival

More than 200 of the best high school musicians around the region are participating in the annual Bjorling Music Festival.



A mixture of several different instruments created one harmonious tune as high schoolers rehearsed for their upcoming concert.

These teenagers aren't just any ordinary performers, they're a class of the most talented players in the states of Minnesota, Iowa, North and South Dakota, Illinois, and Wisconsin.

Instructors and teachers nominated these 230 young and talented minds, giving them an opportunity to not only enhance their skills and perform but meet new like–minded friends.



Gustavus band director James Patrick Miller said "For those students it's an opportunity to come together, work hard, make great music, meet new students that are a lot like them from other schools. You know, the highest achieving players and it's incredibly special for them to get to come here to our campus and spend two days making music."



Gustavus band director Heidi Johanna Miller said "It's not just preparing a performance, it's also about the process and how we rehearse and how we work together. So, it's just a very neat thing that we can put that together in just a day and a half really."

The Bjorling Music Festival has been going on for 29 years, but the number of students the event has brought in has forced the formation of two bands over last four.

Whether partaking in activities or help running them, both current and former students are glad to be at Gustavus.



Mankato West HS sophomore Kayde Mcmannis said "I think it's a great opportunity to have. It's an honor just to be nominated too. Yeah, because I've heard such great things about this school."



Gustavus sophomore Erin Oberle said "It's super cool to see both sides because I was involved with it and it was super organized and I had a lot of fun. Now, it's really fun to see how the kids react to it and how they think it went overall."

This two–day festival allows musicians to also socialize with members of the Gusty choir and orchestra, along with listening to their performances and even putting on a show themselves alongside Dr. Patrick Miller's Gustavus Wind Orchestra.



The students' performance will take place Monday night at 7 p.m. inside the Christ Chapel located on the campus of Gustavus, admission is free.

