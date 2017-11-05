Mavericks Win 6th NSIC Tournament Championship

With an NCAA automatic tournament bid on the line the Maverick soccer team delivered another solid performance to win the NSIC tournament Championship against Augustana Sunday.



"It's wonderful, our team, our ladies, our staff. We've worked so hard. Put so much into this season so far, to accomplish the second leg is really impressive and a credit to our team. To earn it the way that we played today was phenomenal. To earn it and play really well is exciting. Just a huge thanks to our ladies, coaches, we're very ecstatic to achieve this," said Brian Bahl, MSU head coach.



"It's very exciting, we had a long hard season, full of hard work and effort, never let down in any game, and I think it's well deserved," said Jenny Hoerter, MSU senior midfielder.



"It's awesome to see our last few games with us doing so well, and getting shutouts in both is really good to see heading into the tournament," said Maddy Burandt, junior midfielder.



With the win, MSU improves to 17–2–2 this season the 21st ranked Mavericks will find out who they'll be playing in the NCAA tournament during Monday's selection show that starts at five in the evening.

The Mavericks are making their 12th NCAA tournament appearance, and seventh straight dating back to 2011.

Alesha Duccini was named NSIC tournament MVP.

We'll have more from MSU, and their postseason run later this week on KEYC News 12.