SJA Team Takes Second in Class A State Cross Country Championships

Loyola/Cleveland finished in third.
Loyola/Cleveland finished in third.
MSU women's soccer team heading to 12th NCAA tournament.
MSU women's soccer team heading to 12th NCAA tournament.
MSU loses 3-0.
MSU loses 3-0.
St. Olaf hosted this year's Class A and AA cross country meets Saturday.
St. Olaf hosted this year's Class A and AA cross country meets Saturday.
Mavs improve to 10-0.
Mavs improve to 10-0.
It took a touchdown, a safety and a field goal to get the Blue Earth Area Buccaneers past the Maple River Eagles
It took a touchdown, a safety and a field goal to get the Blue Earth Area Buccaneers past the Maple River Eagles
The Scarlets defended their Section 2AAAAA crown and return to the state football tournament for the 4th straight season.
The Scarlets defended their Section 2AAAAA crown and return to the state football tournament for the 4th straight season.
Despite leading by a score with 8 seconds left to play, the Clippers lose their second game of the season to the Lions, 36-35
Despite leading by a score with 8 seconds left to play, the Clippers lose their second game of the season to the Lions, 36-35