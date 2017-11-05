SJA Team Takes Second in Class A State Cross Country Championships

In case you missed it Saturday night, area runners competed in the state cross country championships up at St. Olaf Saturday.

The Class A boys team competition came down to the wire with St. James Area edging past Mankato Loyola/Cleveland by six points.

Pacing the Saints was senior Lukas Pierson who finished 16th overall.



"I'm really pumped for the team, and how well we did. Individually, I didn't quite get what I wanted, but having the team get second really makes up for that. We had been chasing Loyola all year, so that's a really nice thing to see," said Pierson.



"At the end, we were hoping to get second, and we've been chasing Loyola forever, and we finally caught them, so that was cool. It's a great team to be around, everyone works super hard on this team."

The Crusaders finished in third with sophomore Mitchell Johnstone placing 17th with a time of 16:33.



"I think we were hoping for better as a team, but our team gave it our all, couldn't ask for more really," said Johnstone.



"It's been a great season having gone undefeated until the state meet, and I know the guys all year mentioned they wanted to be top spot on the podium. But I told them going into today, we can't control what the other teams do, we have to run our race. Nobody had a poor race, no one can say they let the team down. Finishing third at state is an amazing accomplishment, I'm proud of these guys and what they did."

For the Class A girls, LCWM/Nicollet's McKenna Thurston finished sixth with a time of 18:54.



"I knew I wanted to get in the top ten after last year, 13th. I wanted to get top ten," said Thurston.

Congratulations to all of our area runners that competed in the big meet.