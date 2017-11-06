Report: Man Killed Woman, Self In Minneapolis Apartment

Authorities say a man killed a woman in a south Minneapolis apartment before taking his own life last week.

The Hennepin County medical examiner's office on Sunday said 35-year-old Martina Lopez Garcia died of multiple gunshot wounds to the head, and her death was a homicide. The man whose body also was found in the apartment is identified as 35-year-old Homero Lopez Salinas, and he also was shot in the head. His death was ruled a suicide.

Police were called to the apartment Thursday afternoon.

Investigators determined the two had a previous relationship but details have not been released.