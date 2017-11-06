Blue Earth Man Injured In ATV Rollover

A Blue Earth man is hospitalized after rolling his ATV over the weekend.

The State Patrol responded to Highway 169 just south of Winnebago around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities say 69-year-old Paul Scott Blackburn rolled the ATV and was pinned underneath until a motorist stopped and helped remove the ATV from on top of him.

According to the accident report, Blackburn was not wearing a helmet, and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the rollover.

He was taken to United Hospital in Blue Earth with non-life threatening injuries.