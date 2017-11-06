KEYC - Construction To Begin On Highway 93 Bridge Near Le Sueur

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Union Pacific will begin construction on the Highway 93 railroad bridge near Le Sueur tomorrow.
MnDOT says that portion of the road will be closed tomorrow and Wednesday during the daytime hours. From November 13 through the 16th, the road will be closed both during the daytime and evening hours. The construction is expected to last about two weeks.
Motorists are encouraged to plan their alternate routes accordingly.