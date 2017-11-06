Construction To Begin On Highway 93 Bridge Near Le Sueur

A Blue Earth man is hospitalized after rolling his ATV over the weekend.
A Blue Earth man is hospitalized after rolling his ATV over the weekend.
At least 26 people were killed in the shooting, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a news conference Sunday night. Victims' ages ranged from 5 to 72.
At least 26 people were killed in the shooting, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a news conference Sunday night. Victims' ages ranged from 5 to 72.
Target is offering shoppers a breather after holiday shopping on Thanksgiving.
Target is offering shoppers a breather after holiday shopping on Thanksgiving.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.
First responders say a male hunter shot at a deer located between the shooter and another hunter.
First responders say a male hunter shot at a deer located between the shooter and another hunter.
Firearm season just began Saturday, but already Schmidt's Meat Market is bringing in hunters to have their deer processed.
Firearm season just began Saturday, but already Schmidt's Meat Market is bringing in hunters to have their deer processed.
North Star Taxidermy receives more than 400 deer alone to be crafted and ready to mount.
North Star Taxidermy receives more than 400 deer alone to be crafted and ready to mount.
The Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce has organized a job fair for the hundreds of factory workers who lost their jobs.
The Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce has organized a job fair for the hundreds of factory workers who lost their jobs.