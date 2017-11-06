School Levies and Board Races Fill 2017 Ballots

Tomorrow is election day and while it’s a much more low-key year compared to 2016, Four area school districts have funding requests on the ballot.

The Mankato and Le Sueur-Henderson districts are asking to renew and increase operating levies.

In Mankato, the operating levy, if passed, would renew the existing levy, and bring in an additional $3.2 million, or $365 per student.

If approved, a property owner with a $200,000 home would pay an additional $130 per year.

For LeSueur-Henderson, there are two questions on the ballot. One to renew an existing levy and the second would ask for an increase of $100 per student. If the second question is passed, a property owner with a $150,000 home would pay an additional $26 per year in taxes.

The Maple River school district is looking for funding to build a new preK-12 school in Mapleton. The cost of the project is $54.8 million but because of changes at the state level for taxes on farmland, the levy will be $36.3 million. The additional tax impact on a home with a value of $100,000 is an extra $150 per year. The district says the new building would save the district $600,000 every year in operational costs.

Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop district is looking to remodel and expand existing schools.

The first question seeks nearly $37.9 million for three projects: to renovate the elementary school and middle school and to buy land and expand and renovate the high school.

The second request is for nearly $1.6 million to include a new gymnasium in the high school expansion project.

If both questions pass, they would increase taxes on a $200,000 home by an estimated $288. If just the first question passes, the increase would be $275.

You can find your polling location by visiting the Secretary of State's website: pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us

