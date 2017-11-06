Police: Two Men Arrested After Altercation At Mankato McDonald's

Two men are arrested at the McDonald's on Madison Avenue after police say a fight broke out Saturday night.

Authorities say a disagreement among a group of acquaintances led to a physical fight.

One of the men had allegedly threatened the use of brass knuckles during the altercation. No injuries were reported.

Brandon Rose and Nicholas Harroun were taken into custody.

"We're trying to work through statements to determine what additional information or evidence might come out of those statements to potentially see some additional charges come out of this as well," Cmdr. Matt DuRose with the Mankato Department of Public Safety said.

Charges for both Rose and Harroun are pending.