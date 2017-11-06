KEYC - MIDDAY EXPERT: Tips For Enrolling In Medicare

MIDDAY EXPERT: Tips For Enrolling In Medicare

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect

Robin Thompson with Senior LinkAge Line joined KEYC News 12 this Midday with some tips for those looking to either renew or change their Medicare plan or looking to enroll for the first time. 

Thompson talked about what factors should be taken into consideration when considering a plan, and how the enrollment process works. You can call 800-333-2433 to talk with a local agent or get any questions answered. 