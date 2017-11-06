KEYC - Man Arrested In Death Of Woman In Shakopee

Man Arrested In Death Of Woman In Shakopee

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect
Police in Shakopee say a woman has been found dead after officers responded to a report of a man who may have killed his wife. 
     Authorities say the 34-year-old woman was found dead at a residence on Monday. A 31-year-old male suspect was arrested a short time later near the Hampton Inn in Shakopee. 
     Police have released few details about the death, but say they are not searching for any other suspects. 