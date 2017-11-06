UPDATE: Missing Man From Northfield Located Safe

UPDATE: 11-9, 8:38 a.m.

The BCA says Anthony Dulski has been located safe.

The Northfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

Anthony “Tony” Dulski is 6 foot, one, 275 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The 54-year-old is believed to be driving a black Lincoln Town Car with a broken rear suspension/axle causing the vehicle to hang very close to the road.

Dulski’s phone has been shut off and no communication has been made since around 10:30 Monday morning.

If you have seen Dulski or have information about his whereabouts, please call the Northfield Police Department at 507-645-4475 or dial 911.

