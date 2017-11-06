Girl Reported Missing in Northfield

The Northfield Police received a report of a missing 14 year old girl, Marissa Bahm.

Bahm is considered endangered and with possible medical conditions. Bahm does not have a cell phone with her.

Bahm was last seen wearing a red hoodie, black winter coat, and tan pants. If you have seen Marissa Bahm or know where she is, please contact 911 or the Northfield Police Department.

-KEYC News 12