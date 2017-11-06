Delayed Harvest Could Last Until Thanksgiving

The wet weather that's delayed this year's harvest, could push completion back until late this month.

Ag experts said the harvest's progress depends a lot on where you are.

While the western part of the region is further along, with soybeans mostly done and corn around 80 percent completed, the east and north have seen more rain and wet conditions. A few soybean fields are left and corn not even halfway done for places.

"It's quite possible in some areas we could see harvest delayed into Thanksgiving week and beyond," ag expert Kent Thiesse said.

Once harvest is done, many farmers still have fall tillage and fertilizing to do, which could also extend the time frame. While the temperatures are getting colder, the ideal now is to not get excessive amounts of rainfall or snow.

"Cooler, colder temperatures probably help firm the ground up and make it easier to get combines and trucks across the field for harvest," Thiesse said. "On the flip side of that, if it gets too cold, it freezes the ground too solid, that will eliminate fall tillage."

He said another challenge this year has been a better-than-expected yield, which takes longer to harvest.

Also, the corn has been wetter than the past, so drying time's also slowing the process down.

--KEYC News 12.